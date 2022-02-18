arrest

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 women near Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, LAPD says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man accused of assaulting two women in two separate incidents this week near West Hollywood has been arrested, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man - who was not immediately identified - was arrested on Thursday in downtown L.A. This comes one day after police released several images of the suspect.

Investigators say in the first incident - which happened in the 800 block of North Vista Street near Melrose Avenue - a woman was pushed into a garage and the suspect intended to rape her. The woman managed to escape.

Surveillance video from the incident showed the victim and the man walking into the driveway of a home, then disappearing from the camera's view.

Moments later, the woman is seen running away, back to the street. The suspect later appears in the frame.

About 15 to 20 minutes later, a similar incident involving the suspect happened in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A woman was pushed into her apartment. In that case, the woman screamed and the man ran off, authorities said.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the cases can contact LAPD at (213) 473-0447 or the L.A. County Sheriff's Department at (310) 855-8850.

