Looking for authentic Mexican food in Wilmington? Just look for Los Tres Cochinitos

In this edition of "On The Menu," we give you a taste of fresh, authentic Mexican food in Wilmington at Los Tres Cochinitos.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nothing compares to the taste of true, authentic Mexican food and in Southern California, there's plenty to choose from.

If you're ever in Wilmington, just look for Los Tres Cochinitos - which means "the three little pigs."

"For good food, great company, this is the spot to come to," said longtime customer Lupe Wiley.

In 1973, Gloria Riggio's mother immigrated to Southern California from Mexico at age 16 and opened Los Tres Cochinitos with her then husband.

"They took a chance and it's been 50 years since that chance and we're just excited," Riggio said.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

On the menu, you can find all of your favorite traditional Mexican dishes, seafood, and more.

The chilaquiles - which are tortilla chips and refried beans covered in melted cheese and a red sauce topped with two over easy eggs - are one of the most ordered items. The Divorciado Burrito is another hot item.

It has a massive amount of meat, rice, cheese, and beans, wrapped in a double tortilla. One half is covered in green sauce and the other in red.

Then there's the pozole.

The traditional rich, brothy soup made with pork, garnished with cabbage, onions, cilantro and lime.

"If you're young and want to try something new and you don't really like Mexican too much, the chili verde fries have been a huge success and a huge hit," said Riggio.

Of course, you'll need to cool down with a fresh drink.

You can quench your thirst with a house made sangria, a traditional margarita or a Paloma with a twist.

"It's great to see the kids coming after football games with their families and just passing on these traditions of learning their culture and eating the food that they eat, and their parents made when they were little. It's just amazing to be a part of that," said Riggio.

Los Tres Cochinitos is located at 803 W Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington.