Orange Co. prepares to celebrate Tết Lunar New Year Festival; 2024 is Year of the Dragon

After a new monument was unveiled in Santa Ana, the community gets ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a celebration of the Lunar New Year. The Tết Lunar New Year Festival is commemorating the community's Asian culture.

After a new monument was unveiled in Santa Ana, the community gets ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a celebration of the Lunar New Year. The Tết Lunar New Year Festival is commemorating the community's Asian culture.

After a new monument was unveiled in Santa Ana, the community gets ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a celebration of the Lunar New Year. The Tết Lunar New Year Festival is commemorating the community's Asian culture.

After a new monument was unveiled in Santa Ana, the community gets ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a celebration of the Lunar New Year. The Tết Lunar New Year Festival is commemorating the community's Asian culture.

SANTA ANA (KABC) -- After a new monument was unveiled in Santa Ana, the community gets ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a celebration of the Lunar New Year. The Tt Lunar New Year Festival is commemorating the community's Asian culture.

"This is a significant holiday for many Asian Americans including our Vietnamese, Chinese and Korean members, so today it's about eating great food and doing great activities to bring our families and our friends together," said Jennifer Wang/Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center.

The variety program involved lots of children who were mesmerized by the Lion and Dragon dance. And the adults enjoyed it as well. It was a wonderful event for the entire family.

"I loved it. It's a very family friendly event. Definitely good to introduce the kids to the Vietnamese Tet and have some fun and get to play," said Thu Phan. "It's special to us. I'm Vietnamese and obviously I want them growing up also knowing about the Vietnamese culture so this is a nice introduction to them."

Orange County is home to one of the largest Vietnamese communities outside of Vietnam. The Lunar New year celebrates one of the twelve Zodiac animals. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, a major symbol in the Vietnamese culture.

"Yeah, you know having the first ever Santa Ana Tet festival just really shows you the cross cultural, collaboration, community relationships, and really learning about each other here in the city of Santa Ana. I'm just so proud to be a big part of it," said Thai Viet Phan/Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem.

This year the date for the Lunar New Year falls on February 10.