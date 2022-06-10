LGBTQ+ Pride

Pop-up market in Santa Monica shines light on LGBTQ+ business owners: 'We belong and we're here'

The pop-up market is only open for a limited time and it features more than 15 LGBTQ+ business owners.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Monica pop-up market shines light on LGBTQ+ business owners

SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- From jewelry and clothes to candles and plants, the Made with PRIDE Marketplace in Santa Monica has it all.

"It's not about just shopping from these businesses during the month of June," said Laura Barnehama, co-founder and CEO of Streetlet. "This is an opportunity for people to discover products they're going to fall in love with and shop all year round."

Santa Monica Marketplace and Streetlet partnered to bring the pop-up market for a limited time. It features more than 15 LGBTQ+ business owners.

"I'm so excited, truly grateful for an opportunity like this to present the work I've been creating for over 15 years," said Dana Greaves, a designer and artist who is featured in the market.

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located at Santa Monica Place, a popular shopping destination.

"We belong across from Louis Vuitton. We belong and we're here and that's it," said Dynelly Delvalle, another business owner featured in the market. "I just feel like people should know that. It doesn't matter who we're surrounded by because we belong here."

The pop-up marketplace will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the month of June.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssanta monicalos angeles countylos angelespridelgbtq+community journalistlgbtq+ pridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthsmall businessin the communitylgbtsmall business survival
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
What to know before you go to Sunday's LA Pride Parade
LGBTQ+ and gay bars declining in number, study shows
Southern California LGBTQIA+ events celebrating Pride 2022
Gay for Good offers helping hands to local charities in need
TOP STORIES
Farmer John plant in Vernon to close due to 'escalating costs' in CA
1 killed when plane crashes into building, lands in field in Oxnard
Venice woman hit by teen driver while walking with baby speaks out
AFI honors career of Julie Andrews
Parents sue Meta alleging daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch
Show More
Geico ordered to pay woman $5.2M after she contracted STD in a car
Temps stay hot as heat wave grips parts of SoCal Friday
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
US to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
Biden to address inflation, supply chain issues at Port of LA
More TOP STORIES News