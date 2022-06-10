Pop-up market in Santa Monica shines light on LGBTQ+ business owners: 'We belong and we're here'

SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- From jewelry and clothes to candles and plants, the Made with PRIDE Marketplace in Santa Monica has it all."It's not about just shopping from these businesses during the month of June," said Laura Barnehama, co-founder and CEO of Streetlet. "This is an opportunity for people to discover products they're going to fall in love with and shop all year round."Santa Monica Marketplace and Streetlet partnered to bring the pop-up market for a limited time. It features more than 15 LGBTQ+ business owners."I'm so excited, truly grateful for an opportunity like this to present the work I've been creating for over 15 years," said Dana Greaves, a designer and artist who is featured in the market.The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located at Santa Monica Place, a popular shopping destination."We belong across from Louis Vuitton. We belong and we're here and that's it," said Dynelly Delvalle, another business owner featured in the market. "I just feel like people should know that. It doesn't matter who we're surrounded by because we belong here."The pop-up marketplace will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the month of June.