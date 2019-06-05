'She didn't deserve that': Maleah Davis' mom talks with ABC13 about reality of daughter's death

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the reality of her daughter's death setting in, Brittany Bowens, the mother of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, talked exclusively with ABC13 Eyewitness News about her renewed heartache.On Monday, the medical examiner in Harris County identified the remains found on an Arkansas roadside as that of the little girl who had been missing for a month. The remains were found in a garbage bag, discovered by a landscaping crew.Bowens was told over the phone Monday that the remains belonged to Maleah."I think at that moment that's when reality hit, that it was her, in that bag, sitting along that street," a distraught Bowens told ABC13.Bowens reflected on how her daughter was found."It's not fair. It's not fair at all. I just, I just don't understand this. It's not fair, because she didn't deserve that," Bowens added.The interview Tuesday came exactly a month after Bowens' former fiance, Derion Vence, first reported the girl missing. Vence told authorities that the girl was kidnapped while he was attacked on the way to Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens.Vence's story, however, had changed multiple times, according to law enforcement. A week after Maleah was reported missing, the 26-year-old was charged with tampering with evidence namely a corpse.In the middle of all of this, a region-wide search intensified for the little girl. Just as heartbreaking as the disappearance, it turned out the child's body was dumped in Arkansas, based on information that community activist Quanell X got out of Vence in a jailhouse conversation on May 31.Just hours after that talk, law enforcement located the bag containing the remains.