Shocking video shows moment pickup truck hits innocent Malibu motorcyclist in deadly crash

Dramatic video captured the moment when a pickup truck involved in a violent crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu flipped on top of an innocent motorcyclist. WARNING: The video may be difficult to watch.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video shared with Eyewitness News captured the shocking moment when a pickup truck involved in a violent crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu flipped on top of an innocent motorcyclist.

Stephen Levey said he was riding his motorcycle two weeks ago when he approached a red light near Kanan Dume Road.

He had his iPhone mounted on his gear, recording his ride, when suddenly; a pickup truck came barreling toward him.

According to authorities, the driver of a dark-colored sedan that was reportedly stolen slammed into the pickup truck.

The impact sent the pickup straight toward Levey and his motorcycle.

The graphic video shows the pickup getting slammed and flipping over, heading straight toward Levey. At one point, a ladder that was being carried in the truck's bed flies straight toward him.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup survived, but the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle died.

Levey was airlifted to a nearby trauma hospital with serious injuries.

According to a GoFundMe created by Levey, he shattered his right arm and has nine broken ribs. He also suffered damage to his right foot and has a collapsed lung.

"I'm in a lot of pain," he said. "I asked many of the doctors when I could expect, based on their experience, to start feeling a little better, and the answer is everybody is different. Unfortunately for me, I do not have a good tolerance for medication so I'm not taking anything for the pain."

Levey is hoping people will donate to his GoFundMe to help with mounting medical bills.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact authorities.