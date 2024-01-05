Hit-and-run driver sought after head-on, multi-vehicle crash on PCH in Malibu

A driver is being sought after being involved in a head-on, high- speed crash with three other vehicles in Malibu and fleeing the scene.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suspected of being involved in a head-on, high- speed crash with three other vehicles in Malibu and left the scene is still on the loose Friday.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway near Big Rock Drive, where a vehicle slammed into the others at speeds that exceeded 100 mph. Video from the scene showed the engine block from one of the vehicles was knocked out of the car and found on the opposite side of the roadway.

Authorities said the driver who allegedly caused the crash ran toward the nearby hillside.

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station began combing the hillside for the driver and search and rescue teams were called in to assist with the search.

The crash backed up traffic on Pacific Coast Highway until around 9:30 p.m., according to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Authorities believe the missing driver could be injured, given the severely damaged vehicles.

The scenic coastal thoroughfare has been plagued with speeding and collisions for several years. The Thursday collision occurred approximately 7 miles from an Oct. 17 crash where four Pepperdine University students were killed. The suspect in that fatal crash, Fraser Bohm, was reportedly driving over 100 mph before he allegedly hit the students.

City News Service contributed to this report.