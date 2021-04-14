Man arrested in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home with no known motive

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the murders of a Rancho Cucamonga woman and her daughter.
Jacob Alan Wright of Rancho Cucamonga is accused of killing 44-year-old Jia Jia and 8-year-old Ruby Meng at their home last month.
Investigators say there is no relationship between Wright and his victims.
"Detectives found no relationship between Wright and the victims and the motive remains unclear," authorities wrote. "Based on evidence obtained, detectives believe Wright acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects."
Wright is also accused of trying to kill another woman at the house. She was injured and hospitalized.
Investigators say Wright is being held without bail.
Authorities released Wright's booking photo and asked anyone who may have information about an unreported crime involving him, or the murder investigation, to contact Det. Malcolm Page at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
