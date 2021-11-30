Arts & Entertainment

Sheriff's officials search Marilyn Manson's LA-area home amid probe of sex assault allegations

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies search Marilyn Manson's home amid sex assault allegations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's officials searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson on Monday after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women.

According to the sheriff's department, detectives from the LASD's Special Victims Bureau served a search warrant at the star's Hollywood area home as part of the ongoing investigation.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by more than 15 women.

The sheriff's department said in February that its detectives had begun investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

The women involved were not identified, but several women have publicly alleged this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have filed lawsuits.

Manson has denied the allegations.

One of his accusers is three-time Golden Globe nominee Evan Rachel Wood, Manson's former fiancee. She named him as her abuser for the first time in an Instagram post in February. Manson called Wood's statements "horrible distortions of reality."

In May, "Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson in federal court, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England for non-existent roles in music videos and movies.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the lawsuit alleges.

Bianco's attorney said she also was interviewed by law enforcement.

And Manson's former assistant accused him of sexual assault, battery and harassment in her own lawsuit, saying he used "his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize during her employment."

Manson emerged as a musical star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as for hit songs like "The Beautiful People" and hit album's like 1996's "Antichrist Superstar" and 1998's "Mechanical Animals."

MORE | Marilyn Manson under investigation by LA County Sheriff's Department for domestic violence allegations
EMBED More News Videos

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department has opened an investigation into domestic violence allegations against rock musician Marilyn Manson, ABC News confirms.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countyhollywoodwest hollywoodcelebrityassaultlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlapd
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
2020 brought sharp increase in deadly crashes
LeBron James clears NBA's COVID protocols
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall
SoCal homeowner told to take down Christmas display or face fines
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Biden launching winter COVID booster, testing campaign
Show More
How Tom Brady landed on call with Michigan high school basketball team
Electrical vault explosion shatters windows at NoHo apartment building
Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Newsom says
Ex-child actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' shot, killed at 22
Long Beach police chief enters race to become next LA County sheriff
More TOP STORIES News