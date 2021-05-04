star wars

Disney shares first look at its 'real' lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

The lightsaber was created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development and will make its debut in 2022.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney shares first look at 'real' Star Wars lightsaber

In honor of Star Wars Day, Disney released a first look at its new realistic lightsaber.

The lightsaber was created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development and will make its debut in 2022 as part of Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel.

The hotel is expected to be an "all-immersive, two-night vacation" experience where, according to Disney Parks Blog, fans will be "plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions - or even the casual conversations you may have -- determine how your personal journey unfolds."

RELATED | Star Wars immersive hotel to open at Walt Disney World in 2022


While Disney hasn't confirmed if the lightsabers will be available for purchase, it does promise an experience in a galaxy, far, far away that Star Wars fans will never forget.

For a closer look at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel click here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company this station.

The video in the media player above is from previous coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridadisneystar warsstar wars landdisney world
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
'Mandalorian' reveals the tricks that brought Luke Skywalker back
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
More TOP STORIES News