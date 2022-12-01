Looking for cold and flu medicines but finding empty store shelves? Here's why

Looking for basic over-the-counter medicines for flu, RSV or cold but running into empty shelves at local Target, CVS and other stores? Here's why.

RSV, the flu and the cold are going around these days, especially among kids. To make matters worse, parents are struggling to find basic over-the-counter medicines at their local stores due to shortages.

At Target and CVS and other major retailers, many cold and flu medicine shelves are empty.

As you have probably figured out, the demand is high with supplies running low.

Cold and flu season started early, and that's why you're seeing empty shelves.

Here's an ounce of prevention to avoid getting sick.

"I think the main thing is to make sure that hydration is key and getting rest and avoiding crowded places so you don't spread it to others. And for those who are not sick yet, I would say get vaccinated. It's not too late," said Amy Nguyen with Aviva Pharmacy.

