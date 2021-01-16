$650M Powerball, $850M Mega Millions jackpots among largest in US history

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

Two of the largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history are continuing to grow.The Powerball, which is the 8th largest jackpot, is up to $640 million. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.The Powerball Jackpot numbers were 14, 20, 39, 65, 67 from Saturday's drawing. The Powerball number is 2.Another on of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will grow even larger since there was no winner for Friday's drawing of the Mega Millions' $750 million top prize.Those numbers were 3, 11, 12, 38, 43, with a Mega Ball of 15 and would have marked the fifth-largest jackpot ever drawn.There were many smaller winners Friday.Mega Millions estimated its next top prize would be $850 million, which would be the third-largest of all time. The drawing is on Tuesday.It's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game's top prize in months.The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $478.7 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)