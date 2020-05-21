Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed amid COVID pandemic

Although some parts of the region have slowly begun to reopen with guidelines in place, much of the Southland remains temporarily shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic. The degree to which beaches, parks and recreation areas are closed or open varies from county to county and city to city. Here's a brief overview of what is now open and closed in local jurisdictions:
Los Angeles County: On May 13, the county's beaches were reopened for active recreation such as swimming, surfing, running and walking only. No chairs, canopies, coolers, grills or sunbathing are allowed. Beach parking lots, bike paths, boardwalks, volleyball courts and piers remain shut down.
Tennis and pickleball courts began reopening on May 15, along with equestrian centers; BMX bike areas; community gardens; and ranges for archery, model airplanes, and trap and skeet shooting.
Outdoor parks and recreational facilities are open "provided all activities adhere to distancing and infection-control protocols," according to lacounty.gov. This includes golf courses (not including pro shops and dine-in restaurants), trails, trailheads and parks.
Non-essential businesses that are allowed to operate with curbside pickup and physical distancing include: bookstores, florists, clothing stores, music stores, sporting goods stores, toy stores, car dealership showrooms, retailers not located in an indoor mall.
As part of what officials described as the county's "safe reopening," car washes and pet-grooming and training services were allowed to reopen Tuesday.
City of Los Angeles: Amid an order issued by Mayor Eric Garcetti, all Angelenos are required to wear face coverings when outside their homes.
Trails, trailhead parks and golf courses have reopened, but visitors must adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
Residents are urged to urged to avoid gatherings and non-essential activities, and remain at least six feet from people who are not part of their household. "Everyone must continue to stay home as much as possible," according to the city's corona-virus.la website.
Orange County: Limited parking was reopened Monday at county-operated beaches, which are open for "active recreational use." Parking with reduced capacity reopened at Salt Creek, Strands and Baby beaches in Dana Point. The coastal lot reopened at Aliso Beach in South Laguna, with the inland lot remaining closed. Parking at Capistrano Beach is closed for maintenance.
Seal Beach: As of Thursday, the beach will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Setting up tents and umbrellas is not permitted, and beachgoers are required to remain active.
Reopened parking lots include the First, Eighth, and 10th Street parking lots, but visitors can only park in every other space to ensure physical distancing. City officials said parking citations will be issued for violators.
San Bernardino County: Lakes and parks operated by the county are open. City-owned and private parks, trails and golf courses are open for passive recreation on a limited scale.
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians of California on Friday will reopen the Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms with protective measures, including air-purification equipment and mandatory face coverings.
Riverside County: The use of picnic tables and outdoor playgrounds is prohibited, along with team sports and other similar public events. Parks and trails are open, including parking lots. Golf courses are open, though pro shops and restaurant dining rooms remain off limits. Some retail stores are open for curbside pickup.
The Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella and the Morongo Caisno, Resort & Spa near Cabazon are set to reopen on Friday.
Ventura County: Many businesses are open for curbside service. Golf courses have also reopened, along with car washes, pet-grooming businesses, outdoor museums, open gallery spaces and some city-operated beaches within the county.