Four Central California family members found dead after kidnapping, sheriff says

All four bodies of the people taken from a business in Merced County have been found.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- The four family members who were kidnapped from a business in Merced County have been found dead, the sheriff announced Wednesday evening.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies were found in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchinson roads.

"Our worst fears have been confirmed," the sheriff said. "We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased."

"There is no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident," he added. "I said it earlier, there's a special place in Hell for this guy."

Authorities at a news conference Wednesday showed surveillance video of a man kidnapping the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child's mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, from their business.

The suspect, Jesus Salgado, is in custody but he remains sedated in a hospital after he tried to kill himself.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.