Mickey Mouse and Disneyland cast member Philander Butler joined ABC7's Leslie Sykes and Rachel Brown for an in-studio update on Disney's 100th anniversary festivities at Disneyland Resort.

Watch the video above for more on the ongoing celebrations. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.