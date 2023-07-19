World Harvest Food Bank in Mid-City offers free groceries, supplies to striking actors and writers

World Harvest Food Bank in Mid-City is stepping up to help striking SAG and WGA union members by providing groceries and other supplies free of charge.

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- World Harvest Food Bank on Venice Boulevard in Mid-City is stepping up to help striking SAG and WGA union members by providing groceries and other supplies free of charge.

"People are hungry. This is their livelihood," said Glen Curado, the president of World Harvest Food Bank. "So they can picket, and I will give them food. That's it. For as long as the strike goes on, they can come in here, just simply show their SAG or WGA card and that's it."

Union members once a week can come to the food bank and pick up fresh groceries and household supplies - a huge help to those struggling during the ongoing strikes.

"I'm really excited because there's so much food, and so many people need help right now, and I'm one of those people," said actress and SAG member Mackenzie Augustin.

MORE: City of LA investigating tree trimming where actors, writers picket

Augustin received her SAG card last year. The actress went to the food bank to pick up foods that work in her diet.

"I eat really healthy because I'm allergic to so many things as a lot of my friends and actors know," said Augustin. "When I saw this I was like 'Oh my goodness, I never even shop this healthy for myself.'"

Another actor says it's amazing to see the Los Angeles community step up to help each other.

"I was super curious to see the support the gentleman showed for all of us SAG members," said Dennis Getmanski, a member of SAG.

Getmanski said he doesn't know how long the strike will last or what's going to happen.

World Harvest Food Bank runs on donations and is open six days a week. It's only closed on Sundays.