Twentynine Palms: Military police respond to reports of active shooter at Marine Corps base

Military police on Tuesday were responding to reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Gunshots were reported about 6:30 a.m. and the area was cordoned off, the statement said. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the incident at the military base in San Bernardino County.

"We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time," the Marine Corps said, adding that more information would be forthcoming.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in an email to ABC7: "It's my understanding there is an incident they are working (they tell me it's not an active shooter) and they are not requesting our assistance."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
twentynine palmssan bernardino county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders flags to half-staff for LAPD officer after COVID death
Woman sought in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult on the raunch and heart of 'The Great'
Laugh Factory in Hollywood to unveil Black Lives Matter mural
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
Inglewood man arrested in disappearance of Bakersfield teen
Show More
'I believe in white power': Woman charged in face mask dispute
Retailers to governors: Please mandate face mask wearing
Redlands local favorite Augie's Coffee closes all locations
Family of San Quentin inmate with sickle cell make clemency plea
Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News