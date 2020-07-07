Twentynine Palms: Military police respond to reports of active shooter at Marine Corps base

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center - Twentynine Palms. More to follow. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

Military police on Tuesday were responding to reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, the Marine Corps said in a statement.Gunshots were reported about 6:30 a.m. and the area was cordoned off, the statement said. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the incident at the military base in San Bernardino County."We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time," the Marine Corps said, adding that more information would be forthcoming.A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in an email to ABC7: "It's my understanding there is an incident they are working (they tell me it's not an active shooter) and they are not requesting our assistance."