Twentynine Palms: Military police respond to reports of active shooter at Marine Corps base

Gunshots were reported about 6:30 a.m. and the area was cordoned off, the statement said. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the incident at the military base in San Bernardino County.
"We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time," the Marine Corps said, adding that more information would be forthcoming.
A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in an email to ABC7: "It's my understanding there is an incident they are working (they tell me it's not an active shooter) and they are not requesting our assistance."
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center - Twentynine Palms. More to follow.— U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020