Family seeks public's help finding missing 13-year-old girl from Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Pico Rivera.

Annahi Tejeda's family held a press conference alongside deputies, asking the public to report any information. The teen was reported missing on Thursday around 1 a.m. The sheriff's department said she was last seen leaving her home near Gallatin Road near Rosemead Boulevard.

Her last seen location, which was captured on surveillance video, was near Beverly Boulevard and Poplar Avenue in Montebello.

Annahi is described as a Hispanic girl with shoulder wavy black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey and white sweatpants.

"Annahi attends middle school in the city of Rosemead, has an impeccable attendance record and maintains a 4.0 GPA," said the sheriff's department in a press release.

The LASD is asking anyone with information to contact Pico Rivera Station at 562-949-2421.

If you prefer to give a tip anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.