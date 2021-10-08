homicide investigation

Long Beach PD now investigating death of 18-year-old mom shot by school safety officer as homicide

This comes after the Long Beach Unified School District voted unanimously to fire the school safety officer.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LBPD investigating death of teen shot by school officer as homicide

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department are now investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman who was shot by a school safety officer as a homicide.

On the afternoon of Sept. 27, Mona Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old son, was shot in the head by Officer Eddie F. Gonzalez while she was in a moving vehicle in a parking lot near Millikan High School.

Video by witnesses captured the shooting.

RELATED: Mother, 18, dies after being shot by Long Beach school officer

Investigators say Rodriguez was seen involved in a fight before the officer opened fire. She died Tuesday afternoon after being on life support since the shooting.

On Wednesday, the Long Beach Unified School District voted unanimously to fire Gonzalez.

"After our internal review, we clearly saw areas where the employee violated district policy and did not meet our standards and expectations," Superintendent Jill Baker. "We believe the decision to terminate this officer's employment is warranted, justified, and quite frankly, the right thing to do."

RELATED: Family of 18-year-old woman shot by school safety officer in Long Beach calls for his arrest
EMBED More News Videos

The family of an 18-year-old woman who was shot by a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer and was left brain dead are calling for that officer's arrest.



Rodriguez's friends and family say she was unarmed and are calling for murder charges brought against the officer.
Long Beach police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Prior to the firing, the officer had already been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation by the District Attorney's Office and the Long Beach Police Department.

A large number of protesters turned up at the school board meeting in support of Rodriguez's family Wednesday.

LBPD homicide detectives say they're in regular communication with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and are providing evidence from the ongoing investigation to them for filing consideration.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingwoman injuredschool safetyperson killedwoman shotlong beachhomicide investigationofficer involved shootinghomicideshootingcaught on videoviewer videowoman killedinvestigationcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
PA nurse kills 1, injures 2 officers during hospital shooting: Police
Mother arrested in deaths of children found decapitated in Lancaster
Pomona teen assaulted by stepmother before death, coroner says
Family seeking answers in Huntington Park fatal shooting
TOP STORIES
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
2 parents convicted of buying their kids' way into USC as athletes
Teen shot while standing outside of home in South LA, police say
Carson: Agencies investigating foul odor near Dominguez Channel
CA outlaws 'stealthing,' removing condom without consent
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
Louisiana student accused of punching teacher for TikTok challenge
Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Texas
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Owners call OC oil spill impact 'devastating' to their business
More TOP STORIES News