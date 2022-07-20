Suspect in deadly shooting of Pomona SWAT officer claims he shot back because he feared for his life

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The retrial of a Mongols Motorcycle Club member - whose accused of killing a Pomona SWAT officer in 2014 - continued Tuesday, which included his own testimony.David Martinez took the stand in his retrial that's been going on for months.The first trial ended in a hung jury.Martinez is accused of killing Pomona SWAT officer Shaun Diamond.In court, he admitted to pulling the trigger, but claims it was because he feared for his life.In October 2014, police were serving a search warrant at Martinez's home.He had a shot gun under his bed.Authorities said Diamond was shot as he went in through the door and was hit above his ballistics vest."It's been a long eight years," said Diamond's partner Pomona PD Cpl. Chris Lewis, who was in court Tuesday. "Our thoughts are still, daily, with Shaun and his family, and for those of us who had a close relationship with Shaun or were there, it doesn't feel like eight years ago. It still feels pretty recent."Martinez told the courtroom he joined the Mongols because he liked the brotherhood but eventually he became disillusioned and wanted to get out. He told the judge he was afraid of retaliation, which is the reason he claims he had a weapon.On the stand Martinez says he joined the Mongols Motorcycle Club because he liked the brotherhood, but eventually, he became disillusioned and wanted to get out.He told the judge he was afraid of retaliation, which is the reason he claims he had a weapon.Martinez's retrial could take off the entire month of August for juror vacations.Some, however, are hoping to conclude the retrial before the end of July."We miss him, our community misses him, our law enforcement community misses him, family misses him, so we're looking to getting to the end of this, said Pomona PD Sgt. Alyssa Bostrom.