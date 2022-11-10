Montclair HS student in custody, seen in video holding magazine with ammunition, officials say

The district said the student was not in possession of an actual gun.

Montclair High School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday after a student was found on campus with a gun magazine, authorities said.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Montclair High School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday after a student was found on campus with a magazine, authorities said.

According to a statement issued by the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, authorities in Montclair notified the school's administration about a video showing a student holding a magazine with ammunition.

They noted the student was not holding a gun in the video.

School officials issued a complete lockdown shortly after until the student and the magazine were found. It's unclear if the magazine was loaded.

The student has since been taken into custody. The district said the student was not in possession of an actual gun. The campus, located at 4725 Benito St., is no longer on lockdown.

"As always, the safety of our students is of critical importance, and we appreciate the quick efforts of our local law enforcement personnel," read the statement issued by the district.

Details regarding where the student may have gotten the magazine from were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.