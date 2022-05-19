Wild shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven store caught on video; police now searching for 2 suspects

It happened on Saturday, April 30, just before 10 p.m. at the store located on the corner of Beach Street and Greenwood Avenue.
Video posted to the Montebello Police Department's Facebook page shows the shootout unfold in front of several customers.
The footage shows a man wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and a white baseball cap walking toward the exit when he encounters another man.
The two exchange words and in seconds, a shootout begins.
Customers who were checking out are seen immediately ducking for cover as multiple shots were fired. The clerk is seen hiding underneath the cash register.
It's unclear what prompted the shooting and it's unknown if the two men knew each other.
Montebello police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Fivecoat at 323-887-1247.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.