MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Monterey Park Police Department has released new images of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 28, at the intersection of Corporate Center and Davidson drives.Police say the woman was hit as the driver was making a left-hand turn onto Davidson.Surveillance video show the driver was in a white Nissan NV cargo van.Anyone with information is urged to contact Monterey Park Police Traffic Investigator Castellano at 626-307-1240 or the department's watch commander at 626-307-1200.