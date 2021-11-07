Video: Hikers come face-to-face with mountain lion on Orange County trail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11198055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A night of danger, courage and loyalty for a La Verne family: Their dog confronted a mountain lion to protect his owners, and the humans returned the favor by rescuing their beloved pet.

A pair of hikers had a frighteningly close encounter with a mountain lion while on a trail in Orange County.The hikers said everyone, including the large cat, stopped in their tracks when they all saw each other in the Trabuco Canyon area. The encounter was captured on video which shows the motionless cat looking at the hikers through some brush.The hiker could be heard repeatedly yelling at the animal to get back. They say they knew not to run, and instead stood their ground and made a lot of noise.The mountain lion eventually wandered off and the hikers slowly walked away.