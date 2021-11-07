Pets & Animals

Video: Hikers come face-to-face with mountain lion on Orange County trail

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Hikers come face-to-face with mountain lion on OC trail

A pair of hikers had a frighteningly close encounter with a mountain lion while on a trail in Orange County.

The hikers said everyone, including the large cat, stopped in their tracks when they all saw each other in the Trabuco Canyon area. The encounter was captured on video which shows the motionless cat looking at the hikers through some brush.

The hiker could be heard repeatedly yelling at the animal to get back. They say they knew not to run, and instead stood their ground and made a lot of noise.

The mountain lion eventually wandered off and the hikers slowly walked away.

La Verne family's dog is severely injured, rescued after chasing mountain lion out of backyard
EMBED More News Videos

A night of danger, courage and loyalty for a La Verne family: Their dog confronted a mountain lion to protect his owners, and the humans returned the favor by rescuing their beloved pet.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsorange countymountain lion sightingwild animalshikingcaught on video
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News