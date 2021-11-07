Video: Hikers come face-to-face with mountain lion on Orange County trail

The hikers said everyone, including the large cat, stopped in their tracks when they all saw each other in the Trabuco Canyon area. The encounter was captured on video which shows the motionless cat looking at the hikers through some brush.
The hiker could be heard repeatedly yelling at the animal to get back. They say they knew not to run, and instead stood their ground and made a lot of noise.
The mountain lion eventually wandered off and the hikers slowly walked away.
La Verne family's dog is severely injured, rescued after chasing mountain lion out of backyard