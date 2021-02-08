mountain lion sighting

Family spots mountain lion stalking young hiker at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in OC

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- An Orange County park has been closed after a family hiking in the area said they spotted a mountain lion stalking a young girl in the group.

Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Orange County will be closed for the next few days out of an abundance of caution.

A family hiking in the Four Corners area of the park saw the big cat Saturday and determined the lion was stalking a young girl in the group.

While the location in the Trabuco Canyon area remains closed, rangers will monitor whether the lion heads back into more rural territory.

