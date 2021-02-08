Family spots mountain lion stalking young hiker at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in OC

Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Orange County will be closed for the next few days out of an abundance of caution.
A family hiking in the Four Corners area of the park saw the big cat Saturday and determined the lion was stalking a young girl in the group.
While the location in the Trabuco Canyon area remains closed, rangers will monitor whether the lion heads back into more rural territory.
