Reporter Myles Harris and mom become overnight sensation after she crashes his live shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KABC) -- No matter how old you get, your mom will always be your biggest fan - and that's definitely true for this journalist.

Myles Harris, a reporter at the ABC station in Columbus, Ohio, was in the field reporting Tuesday when his mom drove by.

"That's my mom, hold on," he deadpans to his photographer.

"Hi, baby!" his mom Sandi yells and waves out the window as she pulls into view of his live shot.

Harris posted the moment on his Instagram account with the caption, "Typical Sandi. Yes, typical Sandi."

The video has since gone viral with over 500,000 views on his Instagram.



He talked about becoming an overnight sensation.

"She always wants a front-row seat. Number-one cheerleader. She always wants a front-row seat," said Harris. "And that's just a prime example of, one, a mom being a mom, but just trying to get that front-row seat to see what I'm doing."

Well, what he and Sandi are doing is going worldwide.

The two appeared on Good Morning America earlier today.

Talk show hosts like Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore and Wendy Williams have also reached out.

So have news networks like NPR and even the BBC.
