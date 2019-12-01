Nearly 9K SCE customers without power in mountain communities around Arrowhead

By ABC7.com staff
Nearly 9,000 Southern California Edison customers in several mountain communities surrounding Arrowhead remained without power Sunday days after a powerful snow storm hit the area.

In the Arrowhead area, about 6,000 customers were without power, according to SoCal Edison. The affected areas include the communities of Twin Peaks, Green Valley Lake, Crestline, Running Springs and Lake Arrowhead. Crews were having difficulty restoring power due to road closures and said many of the outages would not be resolved before Monday.

The rest of the outages were in the Mount Baldy area.

The utility was working with the county to provide fire wood to residents to help them stay warm during the outage. Fire wood will be available at the following locations:

- Twin Peaks Fire Station

- Green Valley Lake Fire Station
- Crestline Chamber of Commerce
- Arrowhead Fire Station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countylake arrowheadpower outageweathereric snowden
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Record-setting travel expected at LAX today after holiday break
2 dead after fire breaks out in Santa Clarita home
Mount Baldy Road reopens, major delays expected
Riverside man accused of choking officer until she nearly passed out
End of an era: LA Metro no longer accepting tokens
Moving exhibit coming to the LA Museum of the Holocaust
Show More
Skid Row woman turns to temporary shelter amid harsh weather
SoCal businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday
1 killed, 2 children critically injured in South LA car crash
2 found dead in Hemet motel room with high levels of carbon monoxide
Festival of Lights returns to Riverside's Mission Inn
More TOP STORIES News