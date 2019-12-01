Nearly 9K SCE customers without power in mountain communities around Arrowhead

Nearly 9,000 Southern California Edison customers in several mountain communities surrounding Arrowhead remained without power Sunday days after a powerful snow storm hit the area.In the Arrowhead area, about 6,000 customers were without power, according to SoCal Edison. The affected areas include the communities of Twin Peaks, Green Valley Lake, Crestline, Running Springs and Lake Arrowhead. Crews were having difficulty restoring power due to road closures and said many of the outages would not be resolved before Monday.The rest of the outages were in the Mount Baldy area.The utility was working with the county to provide fire wood to residents to help them stay warm during the outage. Fire wood will be available at the following locations:- Twin Peaks Fire Station- Green Valley Lake Fire Station- Crestline Chamber of Commerce- Arrowhead Fire Station