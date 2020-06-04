Man suspected of aiming gun at demonstrator during protest in Newport Beach

A witness says a white man with a gun approached a black man and shouted "black lives don't matter."
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for more victims after they say a suspect brandished a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Newport Beach police say the incident happened near the intersection of 30th Street and Newport Boulevard at about 3:20 p.m. The incident was also caught on camera.

When the suspect was confronted by the man, the suspect aimed the gun at the victim and then pointed the firearm into the air and ran away.

When the suspect was confronted by the man, the suspect aimed the gun at the victim and then pointed the firearm into the air and ran away.

"The suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect brandished a black handgun from his backpack and fled from the area," the police department said in a press release.

NBPD are seeking additional victims and anyone with more information can contact Detective Rick Henry at 949-644-3797.

