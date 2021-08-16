Newsom meets with campaign volunteers in Burbank as pro-recall activists rally in Santa Clarita

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10952108" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom is on a mission this weekend to convince every California voter to vote "no" in the upcoming recall election.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- With California's gubernatorial recall election about a month away, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday met with volunteers in Burbank as his campaign continued its weekend swing through Southern California.Sunday's event was held at International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees headquarters, where the governor said he views every day between now and Sept. 14 as Election Day."We recognize what's at stake in this election," Newsom said. "I hope people do take time to learn about the alternative candidates, and where they are on positions that we as Californians hold dear, in terms of the environment, health care and education."Meanwhile, supporters of the "Yes on Recall" effort rallied in Santa Clarita, one of several such events held in Southern California over the weekend."Gavin Newsom didn't care when you lost your job," said Carl DeMaio, founder and chairman of Reform California. "He didn't care when your child couldn't go to school. He didn't care when you had challenges in your life. But now he's showing up to ask for your help because his job's on the line? No."On Saturday, the governor made a campaign stop was at Service Employees International Union headquarters in Commerce, where he delivered remarks to volunteers who are helping him in his effort to rally voters against the recall."This is the most consequential election you're going to have an opportunity to vote on," Newsom said during an impassioned speech. "I know it felt like that last year, as it relates to Trump, but we didn't defeat Trumpism -- it's still alive and well in the state of California. It's on the ballot Sept. 14."Newsom is facing a recall election Sept. 14, after some Californians criticized his handling of the state's homelessness problem, devastating wildfires and COVID-19 crisis. There are two questions on the ballot, asking whether Newsom should be removed from office, and if so, replaced by whom.There are 46 candidates running against Newsom, including a number of GOP candidates: Elder, businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, former Rep. Doug Ose and Caitlyn Jenner.On Thursday, Newsom received an expression of support from President Joe Biden, who issued a statement urging Californians to oppose the Sept. 14 recall. Newsom "knows how to get the job done because he's been doing it," Biden said of his fellow Democrat. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, are expected to take active roles in the campaign.Newsom said schedules are still being worked out, but voters should expect both President Biden and Vice President Harris to campaign in California in a "matter of weeks."