Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts inspires others with her acceptance speech

'Believe in yourself, congratulate yourself.' Actress Niecy Nash-Betts offers inspiring, funny, hopeful acceptance speech after winning her first Emmy Award.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the most memorable moments during the Primetime Emmy ceremony came from actress Niecy Nash-Betts. She was beyond proud to receive the award for Best Supporting Actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her work in "Dahmer: Monster, the Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

On stage, Nash-Betts started with a big "thank you" that had the audience at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles rolling with laughter.

"You know who I want to thank? I want to thank me!" said Nash-Betts. "For doing what they said I could not do!

Nash-Betts stretched her acting wings with the role in the true crime drama based on the Jeffrey Dahmer story. Backstage at the Emmys, she shared how she now feels fully seen as an artist.

"I was known for a long time as a comedic actress only and I really wanted to be able to prove to my peers and the industry that I am not a one trick pony. I got some tricks up these beautiful sleeves!" said Nash-Betts. "I hope my speech was a delicious invitation for people to do just that: Believe in yourself, congratulate yourself, you have to encourage... what? Yourself. That's why it's not called 'mama-esteem,' 'them-esteem,' it's called self-esteem, because don't nobody got to believe it... but you."

And that heartfelt comment earned Niecy a round of applause from the press room... which does NOT happen often!

She is continuing her plunge into trying new things by co-starring in filmmaker Ava Duvernay's new drama, "Origin."