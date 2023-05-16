Security guard shot with high-powered paintball gun during attempted robbery in North Hollywood

A security guard is recovering after he was shot by a suspect with a high-powered paintball gun during an attempted robbery in North Hollywood, according to police.

According to police, a car with at least two suspects pulled up next the guard's vehicle when one of them began demanding money.

It happened late Monday night near the intersection of Sherman Way and Whitsett Avenue.

When the guard refused to comply, they began shooting at him at close range.

Police said the guard was shot in his neck and his upper torso. He was wearing an armored vest and did not suffer any serious injuries.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been captured.

A details description of those suspects has not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD.