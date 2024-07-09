Would-be robber ID'd after being shot and killed during botched holdup in Glendale

A 37-year-old man who police identified as a would-be robber of two victims in Glendale was identified.

A 37-year-old man who police identified as a would-be robber of two victims in Glendale was identified.

A 37-year-old man who police identified as a would-be robber of two victims in Glendale was identified.

A 37-year-old man who police identified as a would-be robber of two victims in Glendale was identified.

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 37-year-old man who police identified as a would-be robber of two victims in Glendale was identified Tuesday.

He was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office as Edward Mazon.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Dryden Street around 10:40 p.m. Sunday and found a man in the middle of the road with a single gunshot wound, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Mazon was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, investigators determined that Mazon -- who was carrying a loaded weapon -- had approached two people in a white SUV and tried to rob them. Police said the driver of the SUV apparently shot Mazon, then drove away.

The shooter and his passenger fled the scene in their white colored SUV prior to being contacted by police. The Glendale Police Department is currently attempting to locate the outstanding individuals," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact the Glendale Police Robbery/Homicide detectives at 818-548-3987 or the police department at (818) 549-4911.