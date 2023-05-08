WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows illegal Oakland street takeover with cars on fire

Video shows multiple cars on fire when police arrived.

KGO logo
Monday, May 8, 2023 6:34AM
Video shows illegal Oakland street takeover with cars on fire
EMBED <>More Videos

It appears the sideshow led to chaos as people also got out of their cars and were seen lighting fireworks or running around filming the incident.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Dramatic video captured the moment a car went up in flames while dozens of other cars backed up traffic following a sideshow in Oakland early Saturday morning.

According to ABC7's sister station in San Francisco, it appears the sideshow led to chaos as people also got out of their cars and were seen lighting fireworks or running around filming the incident.

Video shows multiple cars on fire when police arrived.

Authorities eventually put out those flames as officers cleared the traffic.

No word if any arrests were made in this incident.

According to the Oakland Police Department, officers were investigating reports of other sideshows throughout the city that night.

The officers reportedly saw dozens of vehicles and spectators engaged in illegal sideshow activity, according to police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW