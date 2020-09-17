Dijon Kizzee case: Officials say man picked up pistol before deputies fatally shot him

At a news conference held at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, Capt. Kent Wegener with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said an autopsy determined that Dijon Kizzee, who was fatally shot by two sheriff's deputies on Aug. 31 in the Westmont area, was shot in the chest, both arms, once in the back and suffered a grazing wound to the head.
In keeping with my promise for transparency, @LASDHQ will be hosting a press conference today, 3pm, at HOJ to release the details of the Dijon Kizzee DIS.— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2020
Wegener said the deputies fired a total of 19 shots. The autopsy report has not been finalized, pending toxicology reports, although he died from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.
Wegener said Kizzee was in possession of a handgun that was stolen from a Las Vegas home in 2017 and that Kizzee was barred from possessing a weapon due to a restraining order and his criminal record.
Kizzee was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies on Aug. 31 after he was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation while he was riding a bicycle.
Sheriff's officials said Kizzee was riding a bicycle in the area on Aug. 31 and deputies stopped him for a vehicle code violation. After he was stopped, he allegedly punched one deputy then tried to run away and dropped clothing items containing a firearm.
On Thursday, officials said Kizzee dropped a pistol, which had 15 rounds in it, while struggling with one of the deputies, then bent over and picked it up, leading to the shooting.
Kizzee was struck multiple times by gunfire. He died at the scene.
Officials said the case remains under investigation.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Sheriff Villanueva says 'disruptive groups' infiltrating Dijon Kizzee protests in South LA