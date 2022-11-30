2 people found dead inside Ojai home, prompting investigation, authorities say

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a home in Ojai, authorities said, prompting an investigation.

Deputies made the grim discovery about 4:15 p.m. after responding to a home in the 1200 block of Cruzero Street, near Tico Road, to conduct a welfare check, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The individual causes of death were not immediately known. A sheriff's spokesperson said no suspects were being sought in connection with the case.

Details about the victims and their identities were not released, pending notification of family.

Authorities are expected to disclose more information about the investigation sometime Wednesday.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.