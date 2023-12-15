High school sweethearts are cooking Mexican breakfast with a modern twist at Bandoleros Café

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Come start your day at Bandoleros Café in Huntington Beach where the chefs are cooking Mexican breakfast with a modern twist.

"Just cooking from love and passion," said co-founders and co-owners Sergio Barojas.

Barojas and his wife, Tiare Martinez, came a long way, from high school to now co-owners of Bandoleros Café. Both grew up in Anaheim and met in high school during geometry class.

"We're pretty much high school sweethearts. We met each other when I was 14, and she was 16," Barojas said.

They always had a dream of owning their own restaurant. So they started out by selling tacos out of Martinez's father's home. Finally after doing this for a couple of years, their hard work paid off nine months ago. They were able to open their own restaurant, and the family of three welcomed their first customers to Bandoleros Café.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic delicious food that tastes even better than it looks. They have three best sellers that are a must try.

First is their Chilaquiles! It's what they are known for. You can order the chilaquiles verdes or rojos - or half and half so you can try both sauces. You can order one sauce or do both to try both sauces.

Next, they have "Tha Bulk Molcajete," which is served in a hot stone dish with a side of hot tortillas.

It is delicious! A bit of everything like steak, eggs, potatoes, beans, queso and avocado.

If you're looking for something sweet, the café suggests satisfying your sweet cravings with an order of French Toast.

The banana French toast is made with real banana bread and topped with lechera, fresh fruit and maple syrup. It is one of customers' favorite sweets in the café.

They also have another sweet plate called the Very Berry French Toast.

But if sweet isn't what you're looking for then try the Avocado toast. Sergio's father bakes the bread fresh daily. Or take a bite into the breakfast burrito or "SoCal Sandwich."

"I have the SoCal breakfast sandwich, and it was delicious, and it was the second time we've had the banana French toast as well. Really good," said customer Sandy Taylor.

"Food was fantastic," added customer Matt Taylor.

There are many options to choose from on the menu.

Sergio and Tiare explained that opening this business was not easy. In fact, they got denied five times before landing the Huntington Beach location. But they stayed hungry and are so thrilled that the customers are enjoying what's on the menu at Bandoleros Café.

"We've been so blessed, a lot of return loyal guests that we get every day," Barojas said.

Martinez added, "It makes us feel like we're doing something right."

They hope to soon offer mimosas and Micheladas, expanding their variety of dishes and drinks at the café.

Bandoleros Café is located at 15059 Goldenwest Street in Huntington Beach and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

