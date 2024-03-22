The Iron Cactus in Lancaster offers high-quality food in a casual, fine dining environment

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Giddy up! It's time to make your way to The Iron Cactus in Lancaster.

It's not your average American steakhouse. Exceptional is the word that comes to mind.

"We love the fact that it's different than most restaurants," said co-owner Dandi Bryant.

"I was calling it gourmet cowboy, but more like a casual fine dining establishment where you can get high quality fine dining food, but not feel like you have to be in a suit and tie," added co-owner Brandon Murray.

Raised in Lancaster's rural community, this restaurant has become their home.

The couple took ownership almost two years ago and have worked on making this a unique restaurant for customers to enjoy.

At The Iron Cactus, customers can expect delicious appetizers, big entrees and sides in their meal. None of that a la carte business.

"When you order a steak you're getting a super salad, you're getting veggies, you're getting a side. You're getting a whole meal for that price," explained Dandi.

Chefs Hoss and Israel got to work and cooked up a few of their best sellers.

First up is the bone marrow, or beef butter as they call it. It's their number one best seller and so delicious. Just spoon it off onto toasted bread and it will melt in your mouth.

Another is the cheesy grits with brisket and shrimp on top.

Third one is the Outlaw burger which has over a pound and a quarter of meat, homemade pickled onions and a mustard-style barbecue sauce.

A few other best sellers include the southwest pasta, a chili relleno burger, gumbo and, of course, plenty of steak.

Don't let the fancy looking food fool you though. The owners say this restaurant is for everybody - come as you are!

"We want people to feel like they can come in right off of work, whether its construction or in an office. But we also want those same people to feel comfortable to bring their wives or husbands on a date," said Dandi.

The Iron Cactus also prides itself on its craft cocktails and a robust whiskey collection.

The restaurant has become a community landmark.

They are much more than just a restaurant. It's a place where family and friends can get together and enjoy a variety of activities such as comedy nights, paint-and-sip events, community fundraisers, kids' events and more.

"It's exciting. It's an honor. We really do love everybody that comes to our restaurant," said Dandi and Brandon.

They are also offering an Easter buffet with a surprise menu that's sure not to disappoint!

The Iron Cactus is located at 8845 W Avenue E 8 Suite B and is open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m.

Thank you Mary for the submission!