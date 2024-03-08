One of Big Bear eagles' eggs no longer viable to hatch, expert says

Big Bear eagle cam host Friends of Big Bear Valley says one of Jackie and Shadow's three eggs is no longer viable to hatch.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- There's growing concern about eggs belonging to the famous Big Bear eagles, Jackie and Shadow.

An eagle expert with the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the organization that hosts the bald eagle nest cam, says one of the three eggs is no longer viable to hatch.

The incubation period for the eggs is 35-to-38 days.

The eggs were laid Jan. 25, 28 and 31. This means sadly, this weekend would be the end of viability for all of them.

This is the first time the two are incubating a clutch of three eggs. In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

If you want to keep up with Jackie and Shadow, you can watch the Friends of Big Bear Valle's eagle cam here.