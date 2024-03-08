Pip watch continues as Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow care for 3 eggs in nest

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- We are anxiously awaiting the appearance of eaglets in Big Bear Valley that could hatch any day now.

Here's a look at Big Bear, and Jackie and Shadow, and their eggs.

This is the first time, they are incubating a clutch of three eggs.

A few eagle-eyed observers on the live stream's chat Wednesday thought they saw a pip in one of the eggs, but Friends of Big Bear Valley say it was just dirt.

A pip is a tiny hole or crack made by the chick inside indicating he or she is ready to emerge.

Experts say after pips appear, hatching can take between one and three days. It's not always guaranteed. Fans who watch the nest online have been disappointed in the past when eggs have failed to hatch or have been snatched by predators.

In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

If you want to keep up with Jackie and Shadow, you can watch the live nest cam here.