Concern grows over unhatched eggs belonging to Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow

As of Monday morning, there was still no confirmed pip as concerns grow over the eggs belonging to the famous Big Bear eagles, Jackie and Shadow.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- There is a growing concern about the unhatched eggs belonging to the famous Big Bear eagles, Jackie and Shadow.

As of Monday morning, there was still no confirmed pip.

A pip is a tiny hole or crack made by the chick inside indicating he or she is ready to emerge.

An eagle expert says one of the three eggs is no longer viable. The incubation period for the eggs is 35-to-38 days.

The eggs were laid on January 25, 28, and 31. That means that sadly, this weekend would have been the end of viability for all the eggs.

This is the first time the two are incubating a clutch of three eggs. In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

If you want to keep up with Jackie and Shadow, you can watch the live nest cam here.