Bomb threat at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills was false, deputies say

Authorities say the hospital was searched and "nothing suspicious" was found.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A bomb threat made at an Orange County hospital Sunday afternoon turned out to be false, investigators say.

According to a tweet posted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills - where the threat was made - was searched and "nothing suspicious" was found.



Authorities say calls began coming in at around 3 p.m. of a person claiming he or she was at the facility with a bomb.

After a widespread search, deputies said they didn't find any evidence of a bomb and said it all could've been tied to a possible "swatting call."



No injuries were reported.



