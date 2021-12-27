Bomb threat at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills was false, deputies say

Investigators have confirmed the reported bomb threat at Saddleback Hospital was false. The area was searched and nothing suspicious was located. Authorities will be breaking down the perimeter. Thank you to our partners at @OCFireAuthority and Saddleback for their assistance. — OCSD - Laguna Hills (@OCSDLagunaHills) December 27, 2021

Deputies are investigating to determine if this is a possible swatting call. — OCSD - Laguna Hills (@OCSDLagunaHills) December 26, 2021

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A bomb threat made at an Orange County hospital Sunday afternoon turned out to be false, investigators say.According to a tweet posted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills - where the threat was made - was searched and "nothing suspicious" was found.Authorities say calls began coming in at around 3 p.m. of a person claiming he or she was at the facility with a bomb.After a widespread search, deputies said they didn't find any evidence of a bomb and said it all could've been tied to a possible "swatting call."No injuries were reported.