HVAC company owner offers extra work van to family who had theirs stolen during OC chase

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a Southern California HVAC company is going the extra mile to help an innocent family whose work truck was stolen during a wild and dangerous chase on Wednesday.

During the pursuit, the suspect broke into the Whittier family's home and stole their utility truck as he rampaged through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The family truck, which they just purchased for their landscaping business, was stolen by the man during the middle of his crime spree.

Scott Baker, who owns 20th Century Air, which services Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties, said he felt compelled to step in to help.

He said he has an extra work truck available for the family to use until they can get a new one.

"We knew that the vehicle was just going to be just a total loss, just a complete mess," said Baker. "We're a family-ran business as well so we can imagine what they're going through. I'm sure there are hundreds of people who want to help these guys, just like us, and you know, that's what happened.

Meanwhile, a man in Anaheim also had his work vehicle stolen during the same chase.

He told Eyewitness News he found out about the ordeal when he was called by the president of his homeowner association as he was leaving Knott's Berry Farm with his children.

"We were leaving the farm and saw all the police activity going on," said John Reynolds. "We were kind of joking about it, saying, 'Oh, this is getting too close to home.'"

Reynolds said just as he and his family were pulling into the parking lot of his home, he got a call with a shocking message.

Meanwhile, Reynolds set up a GoFundMe to help get his van back while the Whittier family also has a GoFundMe.