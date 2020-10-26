Firefighters battling 50-acre fire burning in Santiago Canyon area near Irvine amid strong winds

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that broke out in the Santiago Canyon area near Irvine Monday morning as the region was seeing strong winds.

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, was reported just after 6:45 a.m. and has already burned 50 acres in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Crews have launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds are causing them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," officials said.

The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department.

No evacuations have been ordered but the direction of the flames, which quickly spread to the shut down 241 Freeway, seemed to be getting closer to homes along Portola Parkway.

