feel good

Identical twin sisters from Orange County give birth on same day in same hospital

On top of that, the babies were born with the exact same measurements
EMBED <>More Videos

OC identical twin sisters give birth on same day in same hospital

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- In this family, it certainly does take two to make a thing go right.

Jill Justiniani and Erin Cheplak, who are identical twins, gave birth to their sons on the same day at the same hospital, just hours apart.

On top of that, the babies were born with the exact same measurements, each weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measuring 20 inches at birth, according to hospital records.

"The twinning continues," Cheplak, whose husband is a fraternal twin, told "Good Morning America."

The sisters said they have been close their entire lives and embarked on the journey of becoming moms at the same time.

"Sharing our pregnancy together was really special because we really had the support of each other through every step of the process," Justiniani said. "Even just going through the day-to-day changes of pregnancy, all of the unknowns and the questions and the natural worries that come up, we were constantly able to check in with each other and support each other."

The sisters even recovered in rooms across the hall from each other and were discharged at the same time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyorba lindaorange countymotherhoodbaby deliveryorange county newsbirthbirthdaybabysouthern californiabirth parentsrare birthgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Woman goes viral wearing grandma's honeymoon wardrobe from 1952
Veterans soar SoCal skies in restored biplane thanks to Dream Flights
AAPI Heritage Month: Businessman shares successes with his community
Former SoCal gang member graduates college in second chance at life
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit alleges SoCal Edison to blame for Laguna Niguel brush fire
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Griffith Observatory: LAFD
CDC to domestic travelers: Test for COVID before and after you fly
Suspect in deadly OC church shooting charged with 10 counts
LA County likely to move into CDC's 'medium risk' category this week
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
Angel Stadium sale halted for FBI corruption probe of Anaheim mayor
Show More
President Joe Biden awards 3 CHP officers with Medal of Valor
ABC announces fall 2022 schedule
Newsom pushes water conservation: 'We have to do things differently'
Man accused of sexually abusing 2 young girls; more victims sought
Mike Feuer drops out of LA mayoral race, endorses Karen Bass
More TOP STORIES News