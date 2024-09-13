Menifee pastor accused of sexually assaulting several young girls at former home in Ontario

Police said Jose Alcides Vasquez has been involved with various churches throughout the Inland Empire, serving as a pastor and volunteer until his arrest. Most recently, he served as the head pastor at Camino De Santidad Church in Menifee.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for additional possible victims after a church pastor was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting several girls at his former home in Ontario.

Jose Alcides Vasquez, 47, was arrested at his home in Menifee and was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on several related felony charges.

The Ontario Police Department said in August 2021, a high school administrator told a school resource officer that a student claimed their neighbor had sexually assaulted them.

Last July, another alleged victim came forward and detectives were able to get additional evidence, leading to Vasquez's arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective J. Hernandez at (909) 408-1292. You can also report an anonymous tip by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or visiting wetip.com.