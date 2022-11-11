Santa Ana police searching for man accused of using cell phone to record up woman's skirt

Police said the victim followed the suspect out of the store and said she saw him driving away in a grey Honda Civic.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Santa Ana are searching for a man they say used a cell phone to record up the skirt of woman who was shopping at a local store.

Investigators say the incident happened on Aug. 16 at around 6:42 p.m.

The woman was at an arts and crafts store looking at an item on a shelf when she felt someone touching the bottom of her leg, according to police.

When she looked down, police say she caught the man recording up her skirt with a cell phone.

That's when she yelled and the suspect ran out of the store, according to police.

Police released surveillance footage from inside the store showing the suspect when he walked in the store.

In the video, he's seen wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt with khaki shorts and Crocs-style shoes. He has dark hair and is seen wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.