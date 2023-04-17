Santa Ana police seize rifles, 3D printers and pistol-making equipment in road rage investigation

A case of road rage in Santa Ana helped officers find what they believe was a weapons-making operation in Costa Mesa.

Police said it all started with a road rage case that happened on March 31 in which a suspect brandished a gun.

According to police, the department's major enforcement team was following up on a road rage case that happened on March 31.

Police said the victim reported seeing the suspect brandishing a firearm. Detectives ended up identifying the suspect as a Costa Mesa resident.

Police seized a number of rifles and homemade weapons after executing a search warrant at the suspect's home and business.

Pistol manufacturing equipment along with 3D printers, a drill press, and other materials for printing pistol parts were also found, according to police.

The suspect has not been identified and the incident remains under investigation.