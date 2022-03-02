New video shows moments leading up to deputy-involved shooting inside Foothill Ranch Walmart store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11491995" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shots were fired inside a Walmart store in Foothill Ranch after three shoppers were accused of trying to return items they didn't purchase, investigators say.

FOOTHILL RANCH, ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department released video of a deputy-involved shooting that broke out at a Walmart in Lake Forest earlier this year.The incident happened on Jan. 19 just before 10 p.m. at the Walmart on Towne Centre Drive. The new video includes body camera footage along with audio of 911 calls.According to authorities, the person who called 911 was a loss prevention worker. The worker reported two men walking around the store who were allegedly trying to steal electronics and other high-end items."He has a fake receipt," the loss prevention employee is heard saying during the 911 call. "It's a common fraud we see. He has it loaded on his phone. It's a fraudulent receipt. I clearly saw him on the electronics department grabbing high-ticket merchandise. They're going to walk out soon."The video then shows deputies arriving at the store. Once they were inside, deputies spot one of the suspects, who was identified as Ernest Aguilar. He was at the store with an unidentified woman, according to the footage.One of the responding deputies is then heard informing the couple that Walmart is refusing service."They feel like you guys are about to steal," the deputy said. "I guess you have a fake Walmart receipt on your phone."Aguilar responds by nodding his head and saying, "No." He and the woman deny the accusations and try to leave. That's when deputies try to stop them to get their information. Then, they notice Aguilar is carrying a knife."Get your [expletive] hand off the knife," said one deputy."Sorry, sir," responds Aguilar.Deputies then try to handcuff Aguilar but a physical struggle ensued and noticed he was armed."He's got a gun!" yelled a deputy. Then, the shooting occurred.After receiving treatment at a hospital, Aguilar was arrested and later booked into jail. Court records show Aguilar is a convicted felon and can't carry a firearm. He has since pleaded guilty to the incident among other charges.Aguilar is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 4.The other two people he was with, including the woman, were detained and later released.