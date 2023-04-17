3 arrested in statewide organized retail theft operation targeting Home Depot stores

Three people were arrested last week in connection with a statewide organized retail theft operation targeting Home Depot stores that resulted in a total loss of more than $75,000.

Stores in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties were targeted, the attorney general's office said.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were arrested last week in connection with a statewide organized retail theft operation targeting Home Depot stores that resulted in a total loss of more than $75,000.

The California Attorney General's Office said authorities served search and arrest warrants at multiple locations throughout Southern California on Wednesday, resulting in the arrests. The suspects were not immediately identified.

The theft operation, which involves suspects going into stores to steal power tools and other items, allegedly began in October 2021.

The suspects face multiple counts of felony charges, including organized retail theft, grand theft and receiving stolen property.

"Organized retail theft costs businesses, retailers, and consumers - and puts the public at risk," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Brazen criminal activity, such as the organized retail theft operation we have taken down today, will not be tolerated in California. I want to thank our law enforcement partners, including the California Highway Patrol, for their work in apprehending these suspects, and for our continued collaborative efforts to end organized retail theft. With these charges, we're moving forward to hold these defendants accountable."

In November 2021, as many as 10 thieves targeted a Home Depot in Lakewood. Four were charged shortly after, two of whom were teenagers.

According to investigators at the time, the thieves took a variety of tools, including sledgehammers and crowbars, and took off after getting into a getaway car that was parked outside.

In February, Bonta announced charges against organized retail theft suspects who allegedly stole $1 million worth of merchandise from Apple stores.

According to the attorney general's office, which cited a 2020 national survey, U.S. retailers lose approximately $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales to organized retail crime.