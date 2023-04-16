7 injured, 2 critically, in Pacific Palisades multi-vehicle crash

Seven people were reported involved in a multi-car crash Saturday in Pacific Palisades, leaving two in critical condition.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) -- Seven people were reported involved in a multi-car crash Saturday in Pacific Palisades, leaving two in critical condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at 14800 Pacific Coast Highway, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The crash involved five vehicles, Stewart said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the other three people who were involved in the crash.

No information on the genders or ages of victims has so far been released.

